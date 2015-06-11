Yes confirm 9 UK dates

Yes have confirmed nine UK dates as part of a 2016 European tour, on which they’ll perform their albums Fragile and Drama in full.

Shows were teased earlier this week, with two British appearances and two continental dates listed.

Now it’s been revealed they’ll play Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Birmingham, Brighton and Oxford in April and May, culminating in a performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Drummer Alan White said: “Drama’s a great album – we decided it’s long past due to bring its life and energy back to the forefront. We think the fans will love hearing Fragile and Drama in their entirety, and we certainly look forward to performing them.”

Further dates remain to be announced. Bassist Chris Squire is currently off the road while undergoing treatment for cancer, with former member Billy Sherwood taking his place.

Yes European tour 2016 so far

Apr 27: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, UK

Apr 29: Newcastle City Hall, UK

Apr 30: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

May 02: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, UK

May 03: Sheffield City Hall, UK

May 06: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 07: Brighton Centre, UK

May 09: Oxford New Theatre, UK

May 10: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 13: Paris Olympia Hall, France

May 14: Brussels AB Hall, Belgium

Jun 02: Bari, Italy