Yes to announce Euro tour

Yes are gearing up to announce a European tour featuring complete performances of classic albums Fragile and Drama.

It’s set to begin in Glasgow on April 27 next year and end in Bari, Italy on June 2, with stops in between including Sheffield City Hall on May 3 and AB Hall, Brussells on May 14. The full run of dates will be revealed soon.

Guitarist Steve Howe says: “This is the first time we’ll be performing Drama in its entirety. Most of the songs haven’t been performed in some 30 years.”

Drummer Alan White, adds: “Drama’s a great album – we decided it’s long past due to bring its life and energy back to the forefront.

“We think the fans will love hearing Fragile and Drama in their entirety, and we certainly look forward to performing them.”

Bassist Chris Squire is currently off the road while undergoing treatment for cancer, with former member Billy Sherwood taking his place.