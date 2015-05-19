Yes’ Chris Squire has cancer

Yes bassist Chris Squire has been diagnosed with cancer and he’ll begin treatment in his hometown of Phoenix, Arizona, over the coming months.

He’s to be replaced on the band’s upcoming tour dates by former member Billy Sherwood.

Squire, 67, is the only man to have appeared in every lineup of Yes.

He says: “This will be the first time since the band formed in 1968 that they’ll perform live without me.

“But the guys and myself have agreed that Billy will do an excellent job of covering, and the show as a whole will deliver the same Yes experience that our fans have come to expect over the years.”

He’ll be treated with chemotherapy for Acute Erythroid Leukemia, an uncommon form of the disease.