Yashin announce farewell shows

Yashin have revealed a pair of farewell shows for later this year.

The Scottish band announced their split last month, blaming the “cut-throat” music industry, and were forced to cancel their autumn tour with Vampires Everywhere which was set up in support of their third album The Renegades.

They said: “The music industry is a cut-throat business at the best of times and despite our best efforts, passion and commitment it has dissolved everything we used to love about being in this band.”

Yashin will perform their final shows at Glasgow’s Garage on November 25 and London’s Garage on December 2. The setlists will include songs from their full-length albums and EPs, with some special guest appearances planned.

Singer Harry Radford says: “Thanks to everyone over the years for giving us the incredible gift of living a dream, we will be forever grateful. These are the final two shows for Yashin – one last ride.

“Our message as a band has always been ‘Stand Up and Make Yourself Count’ – come celebrate that and the music with us one more time.”

Yashin formed in Greenock, Scotland, in 2006 and toured with acts including Limp Bizkit and Black Veil Brides.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased on My Tickets.

