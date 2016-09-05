Crobot release Play It Cool stream

Crobot have released a lyric video for their track Play It Cool.
It’s taken from the group’s upcoming second album Welcome To Fat City, which due for release on September 23 via Nuclear Blast Records. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Something Supernatural.
The US outfit previously showcased Not For Sale from the record.
Speaking of the album, vocalist Brandon Yeagley tells Classic Rock: “I think with our new material we’re definitely stretching the ends of the spectrum.”
Guitarist Chris Bishop adds: “We’re about 75% pot – but it’s adrenaline equally, because we love the music.”
The full interview with the band features in issue 228 of Classic Rock magazine. It’s out on Wednesday, September 7, in print and via TeamRock +.
Crobot tour Europe with Volbeat and Airbourne, starting next month.
Volbeat, Airbourne, Crobot European tour 2016
Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany
Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria
Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria
Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria
Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany
Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany
Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany
Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany
Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
Crobot Welcome To Fat City tracklist
- Welcome To Fat City
- Play It Cool
- Easy Money
- Not For Sale
- Hold On For Dear Life
- Temple In The Sky
- Right Between The Eyes
- Blood On The Snow
- Steal The Show
- Moment Of Truth
- Plague Of The Mammoth