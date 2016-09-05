Crobot release Play It Cool stream

Crobot have released a lyric video for their track Play It Cool.

It’s taken from the group’s upcoming second album Welcome To Fat City, which due for release on September 23 via Nuclear Blast Records. It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Something Supernatural.

The US outfit previously showcased Not For Sale from the record.

Speaking of the album, vocalist Brandon Yeagley tells Classic Rock: “I think with our new material we’re definitely stretching the ends of the spectrum.”

Guitarist Chris Bishop adds: “We’re about 75% pot – but it’s adrenaline equally, because we love the music.”

The full interview with the band features in issue 228 of Classic Rock magazine. It’s out on Wednesday, September 7, in print and via TeamRock +.

Crobot tour Europe with Volbeat and Airbourne, starting next month.

Volbeat, Airbourne, Crobot European tour 2016

Oct 28: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Oct 29: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Oct 31: Munich Olympiahall, Germany

Nov 01: Linz Tipps Arena, Austria

Nov 02: Vienna Stadhalle, Austria

Nov 04: Innsbruck Olympiahalle, Austria

Nov 05: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Nov 07: Stuttgart Schlayerhalle, Germany

Nov 08: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Nov 09: Cologne Lanxess, Germany

Nov 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Nov 12: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 13: Oberhausen Koenig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 14: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Nov 15: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

The Welcome To Fat City artwork

Crobot Welcome To Fat City tracklist

Welcome To Fat City Play It Cool Easy Money Not For Sale Hold On For Dear Life Temple In The Sky Right Between The Eyes Blood On The Snow Steal The Show Moment Of Truth Plague Of The Mammoth

Six things you need to know about Crobot