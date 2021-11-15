Wolfmother release surprise new album Rock Out

Australian rockers Wolfmother have released a new album, Rock Out. The album is available on streaming services now, and is the follow-up to 2019's Rock'N'Roll Baby.

Announcing the news on Wolfmother's Facebook page, band mainman Andrew Stockdale said, "No label, no distributor, no manager, local band, no pre-order or eight month setup and a 19-year-old engineer who’s now 20.

"Thank You Wolfmother Fans! Who says rock’n’roll's dead? If having all these things works for you, no worries. I just think if a digital aggregator can get your music out in a few days, what’s the point in all the rest?

"I feel like Spotify and iTunes should be used like an app for musicians. But this is a billion dollar industry. Each to their own. I just enjoy putting music out this way. Respect to all the industry folk just enjoying a different trip."

The album was recorded with engineer Cameron Lockwood, an audio engineering student at the SAE Institute in Byron Bay on Australia's east coast.

"Keep in mind this record was done this way mainly due to multiple lockdowns, travel restrictions all the rest," adds Stockdale. "So ultimately we’re fortunate to be able to function in whatever capacity making this record."

Like Rock'N'Roll Baby, Rock Out is released via Distrokid, a company that manages the distribution of music to digital outlets like Spotify, Amazon Prime, Apple Music, YouTube music, Tidal, TikTok and more.

Listen to Rock Out below.