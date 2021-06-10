Wolf Alice share trippy new video for Delicious Things

Indie rockers Wolf Alice have dropped the video for Delicious Things, the new single taken from their recently-released album Blue Weekend.

The video follows frontwoman Ellie Rowsell’s escapade in a trippy taxi ride, as she shares the journey with a range of unusual individuals following a night out. As Rowsell sings breezily from the back of the vehicle, she’s joined by a squabbling couple and a lip-locking pair with no awareness for personal boundaries, among other strange characters.

Dusky, moody and washed in a kaleidoscopic sheen, Delicious Things is a visually stunning watch, and is directed by Jordan Hemingway – the director behind all five of the band’s equally as arresting previous videos.

Clips from the video are to appear in Blue Weekend’s accompanying short film, which is set to premiere this evening (June 10) in London at Soho’s Picturehouse Central cinema.

The film is to be screened at 6.30pm BST and again at 8.45pm BST, with a live acoustic performance by the band following each sitting. Tickets have now unfortunately sold out for both time slots.

Discussing the short film, the band explained: “Last winter we began making a visual feast for your eyes. Set on a night out we wanted to bring the music of Blue Weekend to life with this beautiful film directed by Jordan Hemingway”.

“Pints and ciggies have literally never looked this good. This was an amazing experience and we really hope you enjoy it as much as we do.”

Blue Weekend was released June 4 and is now available to purchase.

Watch the video for Delicious Things below: