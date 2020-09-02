Wobbler release new video for Five Rooms

Norwegian prog rockers Wobbler have released a new video for Five Rooms. The song is taken from the quintet's upcoming album Dwellers Of The Deep which is released through Karisma Records on October 23. Five Rooms will be released as a single to streaming services this Friday.

"And now for something completely different," say the band. "Well, for Wobbler at least. Recorded during one hot Oslo day in June, utilising the beautiful surroundings of the baroque room at Linderud Gård, we offer a slice from the upcoming album, presented in moving pictures and resplendent colours. As the summer is slowly starting to fade from the earth, we invite you to join us on that high summers day and walk with us through Five Rooms.

"A fast paced song that came along quickly in the rehearsal room, based on some bass ideas from Kristian (Karl Hultgren). Lots of energy and interplay, but also with sacral and dreamy passages. Five Rooms was a wrap early in the process and we even tried it out live a couple of times on the From Silence To Somewhere tour. From the beginning it stood out as a promising candidate for a single release."

Dwellers Of The Deep has been mixed and mastered by Lars Fredrik Frøislie and with cover illustration is by Athanasius Kircher, and graphic design by Thomas Kaldhol. The album will be available on CD, digital and three different vinyl editions.