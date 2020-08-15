Wobbler announce new album Dwellers Of The Deep

Wobbler will release Dwellers Of The Deep on October 23 via Karisma and reveal it’s very different from 2017’s From Silence To Somewhere.

Say the band, "When we set out planning the new album we agreed that we couldn´t make the same album over again. With Silence we did things without wanting to fit into a progressive box, and the process behind Dwellers Of The Deep was even more along those lines. In that sense it's more experimental. The individual songs carry their own weight in that regard. Some contain rock blast outs while others provide the calm of a foggy morning in the woods; all have their place in what eventually became a thematic dive into the depths of human emotion. Our take on it, anyway."

Dwellers Of The Deep has been mixed and mastered by Lars Fredrik Frøislie and with cover illustration is by Athanasius Kircher, and graphic design by Thomas Kaldhol. The album will be available on CD, digital and three different vinyl editions.

The album comprises four tracks, each with a very distinctive sound. “The recording sessions were somewhat shaped partially by what was happening during the first wave of Covid-19.,” says Wobbler. “In a very Decameronesque way, we sent "histories" to each other from our hermitages, while the plague waited in the shadows outside. It contributed to a sense of meaningful gravity, making it crucial that the task at hand be fulfilled with our most sincere and unparalleled endeavours.

“The lyrical themes on the album deal with human emotions, and the ongoing struggle between juxtaposed forces within the psyche. An introspective voyage amongst the realms of memories, feelings and instincts, where the light is brighter and the dark is darker. The concepts of wonder, longing and desperation permeates the histories told, and the currents from the deep are ever present.”

Formed in 1999, Wobbler's current line-up features current and former members of Tusmorke, White Willow, The Chronicles Of Father Robin and Jaga Jazzist.

Dwellers Of The Deep Tracklist

1. By the Banks

2. Five Rooms

3. Naiad Dreams

4. Merry Macabre

