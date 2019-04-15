Within Temptation share lyric video for anthemic new single Mad World

Within Temptation have released a lyric video for their track Mad World.

The song has been taken from the band’s latest album Resist, which launched in December last year through Spinefarm Records.

The follow-up to 2014’s Hydra came after a period of turmoil and uncertainty in the band, with their seventh studio album having a darker edge than previous releases.

Vocalist Sharon Den Adel told Metal Hammer: “Sometimes it feels that today’s pop music lacks a rebellious edge.

“Our main goal was to collect pieces from sounds we did like then roughen the whole thing up as much as we could, allowing us to shape a new musical world that is heavier, dirtier and more futuristic than we’ve ever created before.

“Resist is our new take on metal – our way of giving a fresh lease of life to the rebellious edge of modern music.”

Within Temptation have several festival appearances coming up, including sets at Graspop Metal Meeting and Hellfest.