Cairo release lockdown video for Altitude

UK melodic proggers Cairo have released their own lockdown video of their song Altitude. It features keyboard player Rob Cottingham and singer Sarah Bayley. Like many bands have done of late it was recorded under lockdown conditions.

“Cairo are pleased to announce the release of a lockdown keys and vocal mix of one of our new songs, Altitude, the full recording of which will feature on Album Two, as and when we are able to record it," explains Cottingham. "The song was written well before lockdown, however, sums up the dilemma of wanting to be together but being afraid to do so - having to stay apart.

"We will also soon be releasing another video of one of the songs from our October 2019 Holland gig, and the band is presently also working up another new song featuring all members of the band, which we are collaborating on remotely. We also continue to work on finalising Album Two.

"We hope this lockdown video keeps people going, and we will be announcing the dates for the postponed gigs when we are able, and - of course - we have already been announced for Cambridge Rock Festival next year. Whilst it may be some way off, please support live music when gatherings are allowed again - otherwise bands and venues will go to the wall.

"In the meantime, take care and keep safe, and we hope you enjoy this lockdown morsel!”

You can watch Altitude in full below.