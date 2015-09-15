Credo for UK tour

Credo have confirmed a brief UK tour leading up to their appearance at this year’s Summers End Festival.
Mark Colton and co will play in Southampton, Leicester and London before their set at the 11th annual event in Chepstow. Support comes from 3rdegree and Introitus, who will both also appear at the festival.
Credo’s latest album Against Reason is on sale now. Tickets are available from venues.
Tour dates
Sep 27: Southampton Talking Head
Sep 29: Leicester Musician
Sep 30: London Balham Bedford
Oct 2-4: Summers End festival, Chepstow