Credo for UK tour

Credo have confirmed a brief UK tour leading up to their appearance at this year’s Summers End Festival.

Mark Colton and co will play in Southampton, Leicester and London before their set at the 11th annual event in Chepstow. Support comes from 3rdegree and Introitus, who will both also appear at the festival.

Credo’s latest album Against Reason is on sale now. Tickets are available from venues.

Sep 27: Southampton Talking Head

Sep 29: Leicester Musician

Sep 30: London Balham Bedford

Oct 2-4: Summers End festival, Chepstow