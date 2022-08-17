Win tickets to an exclusive Lonely Robot new album premiere

Lonely Robot will premiere brand new album A Model Life at Kings Cross Everyman in August

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

UK prog rockers Lonely Robot will release their brand new album A Model Life through InsideOut Music on August 26. But Prog is offering readers the chance to hear the album earlier than that...

John Mitchell, the man behind Lonely Robot, will be premiering the album at a special event at the Kings Cross Everyman Cinema in London the day before the release of the album. And we've got ten pairs for tickets for you to win.

You'll get to hear the new album in full, in the comfort of the Everyman Cinema, followed by a Q+A with Mitchell, during which fans will also get the chance to ask questions. Attendees will also receive an exclusive signed poster.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question:

Q: What year did Lonely Robot release their debut album Please Come Home?

E-mail your answer here, using the heading Lonely Robot in the subject heading. Deadline for entries is 3pm, this Friday, August 19. Winners will be notified via e-mail on Monday.

