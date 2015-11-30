Wilson confirm 2016 UK tour

Wilson have announced a UK headlining tour for early next year.

The Detroit rockers play nine dates in the UK, starting in Wolverhampton on February 23. They supported Halestorm on their UK tour and their second album Right To Rise was released earlier this year on Razor & Tie.

Guitarist Jason Spencer says: “While sitting here taking a shit, it hit me exactly how exciting this tour is going to be for both you and us. It will be the perfect blend of fuckery, rock’n’roll, and all round good times”

Frontman Chad Nicefield adds: “We are beside ourselves with excitement to be bringing our stench back across the pond. This will be our first time ever headlining in your neck of the woods and each show is going to feel like the best Friday night on Earth.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on December 2.

WILSON UK TOUR 2016

Feb 23: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Feb 24: Liverpool Arts Club

Feb 25: Newcastle O2 Academy 2

Feb 26: Glasgow Broadcast

Feb 27: Leeds Key Club

Feb 29: Manchester Sound Control

Mar 01: Cambridge Portland Arms

Mar 02: London Barfly

Mar 03: Southampton Joiners