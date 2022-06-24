Willow's emo new single Maybe It's My Fault is utterly dazzling

Emotional new track Maybe It's My Fault sees Willow speculating over her role in the breakup of a relationship with another woman

Willow
Willow proves to be a leading voice behind the emo renaissance in her new dazzling, contemplative new track, Maybe It's My Fault (<maybe> it’s my fault).

The song is the first offering since her pop punk-inspired record Lately I Feel Everything, released last year.

Maybe It's My Fault captures a tormented Willow speculating over the destruction of a relationship with another woman, while brooding inside her bedroom in a gritty, MTV-style Dana Trippe-directed music video.

During the song, Willow, who identifies as LGBTQ+, revisits her relationship with a partner, and questions her accountability on what role she had to play in its downfall, via lyrics such as: 'It's all in my mind, it's all in my mind / I try to rewind and all of the while / I'm hurtin' inside, it's your fault.' Meanwhile, she provides an emotional vocal performance set against chugging riffs, clawing at walls, grasping her head, all while trying to come to terms with her overwhelming emotions.

Speaking of the new single, Willow explains, “It’s all too often in tender emotional states we try to blame our hurts on other people. Even though none of us are perfect, in some capacity it’s us who allow ourselves to get into situations that don’t serve our highest purpose.

"<maybe> it’s my fault explores what it’s like to hold ourselves equally accountable for the emotional pain we feel while also allowing ourselves to be human and fully process all of our feelings without shame.”

This summer, Willow will be appearing at a selection of festival dates, including Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Reading and Leeds in the UK, and will also accompany Machine Gun Kelly on his Mainstream Sellout Tour.

Listen to Maybe It's My Fault below:

