Willow's new single Purge is surprisingly intense and heavy and we're here for it

Willow has released a new single, Purge, ft. Siiickbrain.

Possibly her heaviest release to date, Purge arrives with a music video released solely on YouTube: it'll be released officially onto streaming services on April 1.

For the accompanying video, Willow emphasises her creative talents even further, taking on the role of director. In the video Willow and Siiickbrain, aka Caroline Miner Smith, can be seen causing havoc and general mayhem on a lust-fuelled romp across a gritty, graffiti-tagged city.

There's kissing, car-smashing, and plentiful screaming in one another's faces, which makes for a perfect compliment to the track's bottom-heavy guitar riffs. Throwing in another curveball and highlighting Willow's affinity for genre-bending, there's even a trap beat featured within the mix, which is deliciously unexpected.

But it's perhaps not surprising to see Willow cross over into even heavier territories, given that her last handful of releases – from 2021's pop-punk-infused album Lately I Feel Everything to the recent fist-pumping emo anthem Emo Girl she recorded alongside Machine Gun Kelly – have consciously positioned her at a great distance from the pop-focused, mainstream outings of her early career. We are here for it.

Watch Purge ft. Siiickbrain below: