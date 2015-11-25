Whitesnake in The Gypsy video

Whitesnake have released a live video for their take on Deep Purple classic The Gypsy.

It appears on David Coverdale and co’s latest release, The Purple Album, designed as a tribute to his former band after an attempted reunion with Ritchie Blackmore failed to take place.

Mainman Coverdale recently said: “Everyone did their homework, and every performance is done respectfully in honour of Deep Purple’s musicians. There were respectful nods to the original musicians throughout the album, and it has come out delightfully.

“It’s a tribute to Jon Lord, Ian Paice and Ritchie Blackmore, who gave me my break in the first place.”

The Purple Album was released in May. Whitesnake are currently touring Europe and they’ll return to the UK with Def Leppard and Black Star Riders next month.