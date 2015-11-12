White Zombie vinyl box set confirmed

A White Zombie box set is currently being complied and will be released next year, according to former bassist Sean Yseult.

The band issued the albums Soul-Crusher (1987), Make Them Die Slowly (1989), La Sexorcisto: Devil Music Volume One (1992), and Astro Creep: 2000 before Yseult, Rob Zombie, Jay Yuenger and John Tempesta went their separate ways in 1998.

Yseult tells Artisan News: “Jay and I, and Rob got in on it too, have been working on a box set with Numero Group. It’s coming out in spring or summer. We’ve been working on it for over a year. There’s 50 pages of liner notes – they’ve been interviewing us for months.

“They’ve done a beautiful job on the booklet. It’s going to be all vinyl, all the early records.

“Some of the extra tracks I didn’t even remember. When we were in the studio usually we used everything we recorded, but we had a couple of extra songs here and there, so there’s going to be a few surprises.”

Full details on the box set contents will be revealed in due course.

21 Years Of White Zombie – Astro-Creep: 2000