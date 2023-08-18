White Willow reissues programme announced

Norwegian prog rockers White Willow are to have their first six (of seven) albums reissued through Karisma Records, beginning with the band's 1996 debut album Ignis Fatuus on November 3.

The new reissue has been remastered by mainstay Jacob Holm-Lupo (Solstein, Donner, The Opium Cartel), and features the original classic cover art, which you can view below.

Holm-Lupo formed White Willow in 1992 with keyboard player Jan Tariq Rahman. Ignis Fatuus went on to sell out it's initial run of 5000 copies in recvord time, establishing the band as an emerging force in the redeveloping prog scene of the 90s.

The band's line-up has fluctuated over the years, with only Holm-Lupo the sole remaining original member, although keyboard player Lars Fredrik Frøislie (Wobbler) has been a mainstay since 2001.

Following the debut, the band's remaining albums Ex Tenebris (1998), Sacrament (2000), Storm Season (2004), Signal To Noise (2006) and Terminal Twilight (2011) will also be reissued. There is no current mention as to whether 2016's Future Hopes will also be reissued at a later date.

You can watch a video for Kansas Regrets from 2011's Terminal Twilight, which featured Tim Bowness on guest vocals, below.

Pre-order Ignis Fatuus.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

White Willow: Ignis Fatuus

1. Snowfall

2. Lord of Night

3. Song

4. Ingenting

5. The Withering of the Boughs

6. Lines on an Autumnal Evening

7. Now in these Fairy Lands

8. Piletreet

9. Till He Arrives

10. Cryptomenysis

11. Sighs

12. John Dee’s Lament