Wobbler keyboard player Lars Frederik Frøislie announces debut solo album

Wobbler keyboard player Lars Frederik Frøislie has announced that he will release debut solo album, Fire Fortellinger, through Karisma Records on June 10.

The four track album was recorded during the pandemic when Frøislie was forced to isolate like everyone else, and chose to make this time as productive as possible. You can watch a video of the creation of Fire Fortellinger below.

"During the pandemic, I dreamed myself back in time, and consumed music, art and literature from the old days," he explains. The music is characterized by this, and inspiration is drawn from, among other things, Snorre Sturlason, Vinternatt i Rondane and Markens Grøde. It is both a search back to an apparently more primitive time; as well as a quest back to nature and away from civilization and people.

"I took many trips out to Raknehaugen in Romerike, as well as trips to an old cottage in Heidal and the home districts of Ringerike (with its many Viking graves and magical landscapes), and this can also be heard in the music."

Fire Fortellinger features Frøislie on vocals and drums, and availing himself of a formidable array of instruments including Ludwig drums and a few tons of old analogue keyboards including Hammond C3, Mellotron M400, Minimoog Model D, Chamberlin M-1, Yamaha CP70B, William de Blaise spinet, Hohner Clavinet D6, Rhodes MkII and an Arp Pro Soloist.

He is joined on the album by Nikolai Hængsle (Elephant 9, Needlepoint, Bigbang) on Rickenbacker, Fender Jazz Bass, Fender Precision and Fender Stratocaster Bass.



You can see the new album artwork, by Frøislie himself, below. Fire Fortellinger will be available in CD, Limited Edition LP and Digital formats.

(Image credit: Karisma Records)

Lars Frederik Frøislie: Fire Fortellinger

1. Rytter av dommedag

2. Et sted under himmelhvelvet

3. Jærtegn

4. Naturens katedral