Jacob Holm-Lupo launches new jazz prog outfit Solstein

Jacob Holm-Lupo (White Willow/Donner) has unveiled his latest musical project, a jazz prog quartet called Solstein, who have signed to Norway's Is t Jazz? label (home to the excellent Soft Ffog) and who will release their debut album, The Skerry, later this year.

Alongside Holm-Lupo, Solstein feature drummer Keith Carlock, who also worked on Donner's Hesitant Light album, guitarist Stian Larsen and keyboard player Brynjar Dambo, who has also worked with both White Willow and Donner.

Solstein take their name from a relatively rare rock whose main deposit is found along the coast in Southern Norway where Holm-Lupo lives on a small island. The Sunstone has copper-red crystals that refract light in a beautiful way when seen from different angles.

"Solstein are proud and pleased to sign with Is It Jazz? Records," the band say. "We are looking forward to joining their artist roster and we feel their name reflects questions we often ask ourselves!

"The making of our debut album has been a fun, light-hearted affair where zero fucks were given as to what the jazz police may have to say. Cheeky, 80’s-tinged fusion-soloing, pastel synths and a very open-minded interpretation of a Wayne Shorter classic are all par for the course. In fact there has only been one rule: No long solos. Keep it rock-length, not jazz-length."