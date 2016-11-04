White Willow To Release Future Hopes In February

Norwegian prog rockers White Willow will release their seventh studio album, Future Hopes, through Laser’s Edge in February.

The band reruns the label which released their first five albums having released 2011’s Terminal Twilight on thrown Termo Records. The new album introduces the band’s new singer, Venke Knutson, a top ten singer in her own right in Norway, and features guest appearances from Hedvig Mollestad and world-renowned clarinetist David Krakauer. The album has been engineered by Todd Rundgren collaborator Christian Engfelt and mastered by Grammy Award-winning audiophile Bob Katz and features specially commissioned Roger Dean artwork.

“Future Hopes is loosely tied together by a science fiction concept, a ‘love among the ruins’ story,” guitarist Jacob Holm-Lupo told Prog. “Future Hopes is our seventh album, and a sequel of sorts to our two other conceptual albums, Terminal Twilight and Storm Season. We’re extremely excited and impatient to share the music.”