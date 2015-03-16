While She Sleeps drop video for Our Legacy

Ahead of the release of their second album, Brainwashed, northern bruisers While She Sleeps have unveiled the video for new single Our Legacy.

You can read our full review of the new While She Sleeps album here, and read all about why they’re a part of the New Metal Revolution here.

Sleeps head out across the UK next month on a co-headline tour with Cancer Bats! Dates below:

April 22nd: Institute, Birmingham April 23rd: Ritz, Manchester April 24th: UEA, Norwich April 28th: University, Newcastle April 29th: ABC, Glasgow April 30th: Forum, London

Pre-order your copy of Brainwashed.