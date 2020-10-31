When Mary release video for remix version of Frequency

Norwegian art rock duo When Mary have released a vide for a new electronica remix of their track Frequency, which is taken from their second album, 2017's Tainted. You can see the new video in full below.

The song is an all new and re-recorded electronica version which was recorded in October of 2019 and the video was created in January of 2020 when Covid-19 threw a spanner in the works.

"This electronica version was first arranged for the tour following the release of Tainted," explains singer and keyboard plater Trude Eidtang, who is joined in the band by guitarist Christian Paulsen.

"It got received so well by the audience that we thought it deserved another go! It later also became the thematic backdrop for the multimedia show What's Your Frequency?, a conceptual compilation of all When Mary releases so far."

