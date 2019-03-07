Weezer World arrives in smash hit video game Fortnite

Last week, Weezer released the Black Album – the follow-up to 2017’s Pacific Daydream and the fifth in their colour-coded releases.

To mark the launch, the band have collaborated with Epic Games – the team behind the hugely popular fee-to-play video game Fortnite for a Weezer-themed island called Weezer World.

Players can scoot about the colourful map, which comes complete with a giant Weezer logo, amps and flashing stage lights, while the new Weezer album plays in the background.

It’s just the latest collaborative project between Fortnite and other areas of popular culture.

The game previously hooked up with the NFL and Marvel’s Avengers Infinity War, while last month, DJ Marshmello held a live concert within the game which was watched by an estimated 10 million players.

Weezer aren't the first band to embrace an in-game community – Duran Duran created the Duran Duran Universe in Second Life back in 2011, which featured various band-themed activities and designs.

Weezer are currently on tour across North America with Pixies and Basement in support of the Black Album.

They also recently released a cover album featuring their take on tracks by artists including Toto, Black Sabbath and ELO.