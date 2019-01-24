Weezer sneak release covers album featuring Toto, Black Sabbath & ELO tracks

Last year, Weezer hit the headlines by releasing their take on Toto classic Africa after a Twitter campaign had urged them to do so.

And they didn’t stop there, also sharing a cover of Rosanna, with Toto later returning the favour by giving Weezer’s Hash Pipe a classic rock makeover.

Now Rivers Cuomo and co have gone one step further by sneak releasing The Teal Album – a 10-track covers record featuring Africa, along with songs including Black Sabbath’s Paranoid and ELO’s Mr Blue Sky.

Weezer say: “Surprise! Guess who dropped a new album? No, it’s not The Black Album – that’s coming on March 1. Here’s The Teal Album to hold you over until then.

“The ultimate cover collection with songs from Toto, Tears For Fears, Eurythmics, A-ha, The Turtles, Black Sabbath, Electric Light Orchestra, TLC, Michael Jackson and Ben E King.”

While the album is currently only available on streaming platforms, the band are taking CD pre-orders on their official website.

Check the album out below.

In November last year, Weezer released a stream of their new single Zombie Bastards which will feature on The Black Album.

Weezer will head out on the road with Pixies across North America from March and return to Europe in the summer.