Weend’ô announce new album Time Of Awakening

French prog outfit Weend’ô have announced that their new album will be released next month.

The band have signed with Huw Lloyd-Jones and Stephen Lambe’s new Sonicbond label for Time Of Awakening, which is set to arrive on February 2.

To mark the announcement, Weend’ô have launched a teaser trailer for the record which can be seen below.

Vocalist and keyboardist Laetitia Chaudemanche says: “We are very honoured to be collaborating with Stephen and Huw and we feel very positive for the future. Being signed to Sonicbond gives the band more stature, so we are very excited to be part of this exciting new label.”

Lambe adds: “We had been talking to Laetitia, Terence and the band for several months about the album prior to Summer’s End. However, for us it was their astonishing performance at the festival that sealed the deal.

“They really are a terrific band, balancing prog and metal with thought-provoking lyrics. Laetitia is a vocalist of jaw-dropping power and emotion.

“Huw and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to help find this unique band a wider audience.”

Weend’ô will return to the UK for acoustic sets in support of Alan Reed and the Daughters of Expediency in February and March.

Weend’ô Time Of Awakening tracklist

Time Of Awakening Part 1 Time Of Awakening Part 2 Time Of Awakening Part 3 Angel Dust Elea Part 1 Elea Part 2 Angel Dust (radio edit)

Feb 27: Southampton Talking Heads

Feb 28: Stoke on Trent Eleven

Mar 01: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

