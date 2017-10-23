Waterparks return with new album and single

Waterparks have announced that their second album titled Entertainment will be released later next year.

It’s set to arrive on January 26 via Equal Vision Records and is the follow-up to 2016’s Double Dare.

To mark the announcement, vocalist and guitarist Awsten Knight, guitarist Geoff Wigington and drummer Otto Wood have released the new track Blonde. Listen to it below.

Waterparks will embark on a North American tour with As It Is, Chapel and Sleep On It throughout November and December, and will hit the road with The Maine early next year across Australia. Find a full list of live dates below.

Further Entertainment details will be revealed in due course.

With As It Is, Chapel and Sleep On It

Nov 06: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Nov 08: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

Nov 09: Los Angeles The Regent, CA

Nov 10: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Nov 11: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Nov 13: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Nov 14: Vancouver The Rio Theatre, BC

Nov 15: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Nov 17: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Nov 18: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Nov 20: Lawrence Granada, KS

Nov 21: St Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Nov 22: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Nov 24: Detroit St. Andrew’s Hall, MI

Nov 25: Indianapolis Deluxe AT The Old National Centre, IN

Nov 26: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Nov 27: Montreal La Tulipe QC

Nov 29: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Nov 30 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Dec 01: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Arts, PA

Dec 02: Baltimore Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Dec 04: Charlotte The Underground, NC

Dec 05: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Dec 07: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Jan 30: Perth Amplifier Bar, Australia

Jan 31: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia

Feb 02: Richmond Corner Hotel, Australia

Feb 03: Marrickville Factory Theatre, Australia

Feb 04: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia