Watch Whitesnake create the video for new track Shut Up & Kiss Me

Whitesnake have released a making-of video showing how they created the promo for their new single Shut Up & Kiss Me.

The band released the track on Valentine’s Day and it’ll appear on their highly anticipated new studio album Flesh & Blood.

It’ll be released on May 10 via Frontiers Music srl on CD, CD/DVD Deluxe Edition, LP, Box Set, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Speaking about the promo, vocalist David Coverdale says: “My video director and creative partner Tyler Bourns and I discussed a great storyline for the video, which involves a surprise guest: My fabulous old white Jaguar.

“We ended up cleaning and detailing it, as it has been in storage since I moved to Lake Tahoe. Then we dusted off my old turquoise silk jacket from the original Here I Go Again video and I was thinking, ‘Man, this is going to be fun!’

“It’s a respectful acknowledgment and positive nod to the past, just fun stuff.”

Coverdale in joined in the lineup by guitarists Joel Hoekstra and Reb Beach, bassist Michael Devin, drummer Tommy Aldridge and keyboardist Michele Luppi.

Also out in May is a reissue of Whitesnake's 1984 album Slide It In. Earlier this week, Coverdale posted a 10-minute unboxing video of the deluxe edition.

Whitesnake: Flesh & Blood

1. Good To See You Again

2. Gonna Be Alright

3. Shut Up & Kiss Me

4. Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

5. Always & Forever

6. When I Think Of You (Color Me Blue)

7. Trouble Is Your Middle Name

8. Flesh & Blood

9. Well I Never

10. Heart Of Stone

11. Get Up

12. After All

13. Sands Of Time

Bonus Tracks on CD+DVD Deluxe Edition and Digital

14. Can’t Do Right For Doing Wrong (Bonus Track - New Studio Song)

15. If I Can’t Have You (Bonus Track - New Studio Song)

16. Gonna Be Alright (X-Tendo Mix) - DVD Audio Track

17. Sands Of Time (Radio Mix) - DVD Audio Track

18. Shut Up And Kiss Me (Video Mix) - DVD Audio Track