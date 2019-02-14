Whitesnake premiere video new single Shut Up & Kiss Me - and detail Flesh & Blood

Whitesnake have released a video for their band new single Shut Up & Kiss Me.

It’s the first material taken from the band’s highly-anticipated studio album Flesh & Blood, which today has been announced will launch on May 10 via Frontiers Music srl on CD, CD/DVD Deluxe Edition, LP, Box Set, and on digital and streaming platforms.

The band teased the video earlier this week, with the new song coming ahead of Whitesnake’s 2019 tour dates, which will get under way in April.

Check out the video, the album cover art and tracklist below.

Speaking previously about their return to the stage, vocalist David Coverdale said: “We are truly excited and looking forward to playing across the globe in 2019 on what will be a continued celebration of the 40th anniversary of Whitesnake.

“I am so honoured and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people – all of whom have joined me on this amazing journey.

“I truly love the shared experience and simply love my job and always will. Over four decades of reptilian fun! Thank you!"

Coverdale in joined in the lineup by guitarists Joel Hoekstra and Reb Beach, bassist Michael Devin, drummer Tommy Aldridge and keyboardist Michele Luppi.

Whitesnake: Flesh & Blood

1. Good To See You Again

2. Gonna Be Alright

3. Shut Up & Kiss Me

4. Hey You (You Make Me Rock)

5. Always & Forever

6. When I Think Of You (Color Me Blue)

7. Trouble Is Your Middle Name

8. Flesh & Blood

9. Well I Never

10. Heart Of Stone

11. Get Up

12. After All

13. Sands Of Time

Bonus Tracks on CD+DVD Deluxe Edition and Digital

14. Can’t Do Right For Doing Wrong (Bonus Track - New Studio Song)

15. If I Can’t Have You (Bonus Track - New Studio Song)

16. Gonna Be Alright (X-Tendo Mix) - DVD Audio Track

17. Sands Of Time (Radio Mix) - DVD Audio Track

18. Shut Up And Kiss Me (Video Mix) - DVD Audio Track