Watch Wednesday 13’s new video for Blood Sick

Wednesday 13 has released a video for his brand new track Blood Sick.
It features on the former Murderdolls frontman’s upcoming album titled Condolences which will launch on June 2 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment – and follows the promo for What The Night Brings.
Wednesday 13 says: “I’m really excited for you all to see the video for Blood Sick. It was all shot on green screen with director Matt Zane.
“The song is about a spider torturing a fly in its web before devouring it, and I wanted to try and capture that scenario with the band in a giant spider web.
“I had this vision in my head when we first wrote the song and it’s so cool to see it finally come to life.”
Condolences is now available for pre-order in a variety of bundles through the official Nuclear Blast online store. Find the cover art, tracklist and Wednesday 13’s 2017 tour dates below.
- Stone Sour return with epic new track Fabuless
- The TeamRock+ Singles Club
- Our new issue is an Iron Maiden spectacular with the most Eddies ever
- Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+
Wednesday 13 Condolences tracklist
- Last Rites
- What The Night Brings
- Cadaverous
- Blood Sick
- Good Riddance
- You Breathe, I Kill
- Omen Amen
- Cruel To You
- Eulogy XIII
- Prey For Me
- Lonesome Road To Hell
- Condolences
- Death Infinity
Wednesday 13 2017 tour dates
May 30: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR
Jun 04: Leipzig Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Germany
Jun 05: Cologne Luxor, Germany
Jun 08: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Jun 09: Belfast Limelight, UK
Jun 10: Download Festival, UK