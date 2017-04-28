Watch Wednesday 13’s new video for Blood Sick

Wednesday 13 has released a video for his brand new track Blood Sick.

It features on the former Murderdolls frontman’s upcoming album titled Condolences which will launch on June 2 via Nuclear Blast Entertainment – and follows the promo for What The Night Brings.

Wednesday 13 says: “I’m really excited for you all to see the video for Blood Sick. It was all shot on green screen with director Matt Zane.

“The song is about a spider torturing a fly in its web before devouring it, and I wanted to try and capture that scenario with the band in a giant spider web.

“I had this vision in my head when we first wrote the song and it’s so cool to see it finally come to life.”

Condolences is now available for pre-order in a variety of bundles through the official Nuclear Blast online store. Find the cover art, tracklist and Wednesday 13’s 2017 tour dates below.

Wednesday 13 Condolences tracklist

Last Rites What The Night Brings Cadaverous Blood Sick Good Riddance You Breathe, I Kill Omen Amen Cruel To You Eulogy XIII Prey For Me Lonesome Road To Hell Condolences Death Infinity

May 30: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Jun 04: Leipzig Wave-Gotik-Treffen, Germany

Jun 05: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Jun 08: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland

Jun 09: Belfast Limelight, UK

Jun 10: Download Festival, UK

