Watch video for Tarja’s soaring new single Tears In Rain

Tarja has released a video for her new single Tears In Rain.

It’s the latest track taken from her upcoming album In The Raw, which is set to arrive on August 30 through earMUSIC.

The video takes the viewer into the world of roller derby, and sees Tarja playing Black Leijona who, together with her Killer Crows team, is on the verge of losing the decisive game of the season. Can she rise and lead the team to glory?

Tarja explains: “I was looking for a strong video – I didn’t want to get into a cliché of tears and rain or a breakup story.

“The song is about overcoming difficulties that could apply to any aspects of life. The instructions I gave to director Florian Kaltenbach was to avoid the obvious. I wanted an action video where I could take part in. He proposed the roller derby idea and I loved it.”

Tarja reveals that she’d never taken part in the sport prior to the video shoot, and unfortunately, she suffered an injury as a result.

She says: “I haven’t been on skates too much. I have been ice skating in my youth, but I realised immediately that skating with rollers is a totally different thing. I had to learn, and I only had three days before the video shoot that took place in London! I knew I was in trouble.

"It’s already common for me to get hurt in my videos, and this was not an exception. I had an accident in a skatepark near home and dislocated my coccyx – broke my ass! Despite terrible pain I did two shows and the video shoot with a broken butt.

“So – as in the story of the video – I myself overcame difficulties. If you see me in pain in some parts of the video, that is not acting."

Tarja adds: "The roller girls and the video team took good care of me and I enjoyed the experience despite my condition. I had a lot of fun! When I recover, I want to take my daughter skating with me. We both got hooked on roller skating!”

In The Raw is now available to pre-order. Find further details below.

Tarja: In The Raw

1. Dead Promises (with Björn “Speed” Strid)

2. Goodbye Stranger (with Cristina Scabbia)

3. Tears In Rain

4. Railroads

5. You And I

6. The Golden Chamber

i. Awaken

ii. Loputon yö

iii. Alchemy

7. Spirits Of The Sea

8. Silent Masquerade (with Tommy Karevik)

9. Serene

10. Shadow Play