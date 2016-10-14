Watch video for new Beth Hart track Love Is A Lie

Beth Hart has released a video for her track Love Is A Lie with Classic Rock.

It features on her eighth album Fire On The Floor, which came out today (October 14) via Provogue. She previously issued a video for the title track.

Fire On The Floor is described as a genre-crossing collection of 12 tracks that reflect Hart’s teenage influences, with the singer previously reporting that recording the album gave her an emotional release following the bitter-sweet sessions for previous effort Better Than Home.

She said: “We were still in the mixing stages for that album and I knew I had to make another record. Making Better Than Home was so painful, because one of the producers, Michael Stevens, was dying of cancer. It was a very emotional record to write and to make.

“I wanted the songs for Fire On The Floor to get born real quick.”

Hart will head out on tour next month across Europe in support of the new album.

Nov 09: Essen Lichtburg, Germany

Nov 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Nov 13: Gateshead Sage, UK

Nov 14: Glasgow Academy, UK

Nov 17: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Nov 19: Bournemouth Solent Hall, UK

Nov 21: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Nov 23: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Nov 26: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Nov 28: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Nov 30: Lille Splendid, France

Dec 02: Cleon La Traverse, France

Dec 03: Bordeaux Theatre Femina, France

Dec 05: Clermont Ferrand La Cooperative de Mai, France

Dec 07: Aix En Provence Le Pasino, France

Dec 08: Chateaurenard, Salle De L’etoile, France

Dec 10: Ris Orangis Le Plan, France

Dec 13: Paris Olympia, France

Dec 15: Casablanca Megarama, Morocco

