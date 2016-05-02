Beth Hart and fans star in video for Mama This One's For You

Beth Hart has released a video for her single Mama This One’s For You.

The promo features footage of Hart’s fans with their mothers after the singer called on them to submit video clips celebrating their relationships with their moms.

Mama This One’s For You is taken from Hart’s latest album Better Than Home, released last year.

Hart says: “It’s probably the most important song to me on the record. I finally got how blessed I was to have my mom.”

Hart tours the UK in November.

Beth Hart UK tour 2016

Nov 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 13: Gateshead Sage

Nov 14: Glasgow Academy

Nov 17: Bristol Colston Hall

Nov 19: Bournemouth Solent Hall

Nov 21: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Nov 23: London Royal Festival Hall