Beth Hart releases video for Fire On The Floor

Beth Hart has announced the title and release date for her next album and issued a lyric video for its title track.

Hart will release eighth album Fire On The Floor on October 14 via Provogue and the video for the track of the same name can be viewed below. It’s the follow-up to last year’s Better Than Home.

Fire On The Floor is described as a genre-crossing collection of 12 tracks that reflect Hart’s teenage influences, which took in everything from gospel, soul and classical to Soundgarden.

She says: “As a writer, I feel really stifled if I’m trying to write in the same style. I just can’t do that. Growing up as a kid, I was raised all over the place stylistically, loving so many different genres.

“I’m so pleased with it. I recently had to organise the sequence of the record, and while I was doing that, I was thinking to myself, ‘Y’know, this is pretty frickin’ good.’”

Hart has a string of tour dates to come, including a UK run in November.

Beth Hart Fire On The Floor album art

Beth Hart Fire On The Floor tracklist

Jazzman Love Gangster Coca Cola Let’s Get Together Love Is A Lie Fat Man Fire On The Floor Woman You’ve Been Dreaming Of Baby Shot Me Down Good Day To Cry Picture In A Frame No Place Like Home

Sep 07: Agoura Hills Canyon Club, CA

Sep 09: Las Vegas Big Blues Bender, NV

Sep 10: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Sep 13: Tulsa Brady Theater, OK

Sep 14: Kansas City Uptown Theatre, MO

Sep 17: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 18: Milwaukee Turner Ballroom, WI

Sep 21: Chicago Park West, IL

Sep 22: Chicago Park West, IL

Sep 24: St Paul Fitzgerald Theater, MN

Nov 09: Essen Lichtburg, Germany

Nov 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

Nov 13: Gateshead Sage, UK

Nov 14: Glasgow Academy, UK

Nov 17: Bristol Colston Hall, UK

Nov 19: Bournemouth Solent Hall, UK

Nov 21: Manchester Bridgewater Hall, UK

Nov 23: London Royal Festival Hall, UK

Nov 26: Amsterdam Heineken Music Hall, Netherlands

Nov 28: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Nov 30: Lille Splendid, France

Dec 02: Cleon La Traverse, France

Dec 03: Bordeaux Theatre Femina, France

Dec 05: Clermont Ferrand La Cooperative de Mai, France

Dec 07: Aix En Provence Le Pasino, France

Dec 08: Chateaurenard, Salle De L’etoile, France

Dec 10: Ris Orangis Le Plan, France

Dec 13: Paris Olympia, France

Dec 15: Casablanca Megarama, Morocco

