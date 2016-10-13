The Who My Generation box set revealed

The Who’s My Generation box set will launch on November 18.

The album originally released in 1965 will be reissued as a 79-track, five disc super-deluxe edition. A 3-LP edition will also be issued on February 10 next year. The package is described as “terse, confrontational and full of youthful angst and energy, which has lost none of it’s raw visceral power and still stands as the ultimate musical declaration of teenage rebellion.”

The set contains previously unreleased songs The Girls I Could Have Had, As Children We Grew and My Own Love. Also included are unreleased alternate mixes, new remasters, an 80-page book with rare and unseen photos, replica flyers and posters.

Another notable feature is that the stereo remix was created using new overdubs from Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend. For this mix, the exact same amps and guitars which can be heard on the original record were used.

Townshend says: “Gathering these demos for this collection has been enjoyable. It’s wonderful for me to have these tapes made 52 years ago to listen to.

“I hope you enjoy them. They have a naivety and innocence, a simplicity and directness, and an ingenuousness that reveals me as a young man struggling to keep up with the more mature and developed men around me. What an incredible group of strong, talented, young and engaging men they were.”

The My Generation box set can be pre-ordered on Amazon and iTunes.

The Who My Generation super deluxe edition collection

The Who My Generation super-deluxe tracklist

CD1: Original album (mono mixes)

Out In The Street I Don’t Mind The Good’s Gone La-La-La Lies Much Too Much My Generation The Kids Are Alright Please, Please, Please It’s Not True I’m A Man A Legal Matter The Ox

CD2: Original album (new stereo mixes)

Out In The Street I Don’t Mind The Good’s Gone La-La-La Lies Much Too Much My Generation The Kids Are Alright Please, Please, Please It’s Not True I’m A Man A Legal Matter The Ox

CD3: Mono mixes - bonus tracks

I Can’t Explain Bald Headed Woman Daddy Rolling Stone Leaving Here Lubie, Come Back Home Shout And Shimmy (Love Is Like A) Heatwave Motoring Anytime You Want Me Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere Instant Party Mixture Circles Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere (French EP Mix) Out In the Street (Alt guitar break) Out In the Street (Alt early vocal) I Don’t Mind (Full Length) The Good’s Gone (Full Length) My Generation (Alt version) I’m A Man (V2 – Early vocal) Daddy Rolling Stone (alt. take) Lubie (Alt Mix) Shout And Shimmy (Alt mix) Circles (Alt Mix)

CD4: Stereo mixes - bonus tracks

Out In The Street (Alt - Take 1) I Don’t Mind (Full Length Version) The Good’s Gone (Full Length Version) My Generation (Instrumental Version) The Kids Are Alright (Alt - Take 1) I Can’t Explain Bald Headed Woman Daddy Rolling Stone Daddy Rolling Stone (Alt version) Leaving Here Lubie, Come Back Home Shout And Shimmy (Love Is Like A) Heatwave Motoring Anytime You Want Me Instant Party Mixture Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere Circles (New Mix) Daddy Rolling Stone (Alt Take B - New Mix) Out In The Street (Alt Take 2) I’m A Man (Alt - New Mix)

CD5: The Demos

My Generation (V 3) My Generation (V 2 – fragment) The Girls I Could’ve Had It’s Not True As Children We Grew Legal Matter Sunrise (V 1) Much Too Much My Own Love La-La-La- Lies The Good’s Gone

