Watch Trivium's Matt Heafy cover Soundgarden

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has performed an acoustic cover of Soundgarden song Black Hole Sun.
The frontman also plays a stripped-back version of Until The World Goes Cold, lifted from their 2015 album Silence In The Snow.
Trivium recently announced a 33-date European tour in 2017, kicking off the trek in the UK in February.
Heafy said: “The UK was the first place to embrace Trivium on the planet – and Europe was the first home for Trivium playing internationally way back in 2003.
“It’s our honour to be able to complete the Silence In The Snow album tour in the UK and Europe. We have had some of the most integral and historic moments of our career in both spots, and we look forward to celebrating our love of music with all of you. See you very soon.”
Trivium will also re-release their hard-to-find 2003 debut album Ember To Inferno on December 2. They can be pre-ordered via the band’s website.
Heafy said they decided to reissue the record to show their fans the “early beginnings of Trivium.”
He adds: “To look back at Ember as the starting point of Trivium becoming recognised worldwide is a staggering thought for me, considering I was 16⁄17 years old during the writing and recording of the record.”
“To this day, I am still completely blown away that people are singing words to songs I wrote when I was 16 years old. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Trivium European tour dates 2017
Feb 11: Dublin Academy, Ireland
Feb 12: Belfast Limelight, UK
Feb 14: Birmingham Institute, UK
Feb 15: Manchester Academy, UK
Feb 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK
Feb 17: LondonRoundhouse, UK
Feb 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Feb 20: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
Feb 21: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Feb 22: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany
Feb 24: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway
Feb 25: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden
Feb 27: Helsinki The Circus, Finland
Mar 01: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Mar 02: Malmo KB, Sweden
Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark
Mat 04: Aarhus Train, Denmark
Mar 06: Hannover Capitol, Germany
Mar 07: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany
Mar 08: Vienna Arena, Austria
Mar 10: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland
Mar 11: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Mar 12: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Mar 13: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy
Mar 15: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Mar 16: Marseille Espace Julien, France
Mar 17: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain
Mar 18: Madrid Sala But, Spain
Mar 19: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain
Mar 21: Cognac West Rock, France
Mar 22: Paris Caberet-Sauvage, France
Mar 24: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Mar 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Trivium Ember To Inferno tracklist
- Inception: The Bleeding Skies
- Pillars Of Serpents
- If I Could Collapse The Masses
- Fugue (A Revelation)
- Requiem
- Ember To Inferno
- Ashes
- To Burn The Eye
- Falling To Grey
- My Hatred
- When All Light Dies
- A View Of Burning Empires
Ember To Inferno Ab Initio deluxe only bonus tracks
Ruber (On Transparent Red Vinyl for Box Set)
- Pain
- Thrust
- Lake Of Fire
Caeruleus (On Transparent Blue Vinyl for Box Set)
- To Burn The Eye
- Requiem
- Fugue
- My Hatred
- The Storm
- Sworn
- Demon
Flavus (On Transparent Yellow Vinyl for Box Set)
- Like Light To The Flies
- Blinding Tears Will Break The Skies
- The Deceived