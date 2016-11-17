Watch Trivium's Matt Heafy cover Soundgarden

Trivium’s Matt Heafy has performed an acoustic cover of Soundgarden song Black Hole Sun.

The frontman also plays a stripped-back version of Until The World Goes Cold, lifted from their 2015 album Silence In The Snow.

Trivium recently announced a 33-date European tour in 2017, kicking off the trek in the UK in February.

Heafy said: “The UK was the first place to embrace Trivium on the planet – and Europe was the first home for Trivium playing internationally way back in 2003.

“It’s our honour to be able to complete the Silence In The Snow album tour in the UK and Europe. We have had some of the most integral and historic moments of our career in both spots, and we look forward to celebrating our love of music with all of you. See you very soon.”

Trivium will also re-release their hard-to-find 2003 debut album Ember To Inferno on December 2. They can be pre-ordered via the band’s website.

Heafy said they decided to reissue the record to show their fans the “early beginnings of Trivium.”

He adds: “To look back at Ember as the starting point of Trivium becoming recognised worldwide is a staggering thought for me, considering I was 16⁄ 17 years old during the writing and recording of the record.”

“To this day, I am still completely blown away that people are singing words to songs I wrote when I was 16 years old. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Feb 11: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Feb 12: Belfast Limelight, UK

Feb 14: Birmingham Institute, UK

Feb 15: Manchester Academy, UK

Feb 16: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Feb 17: LondonRoundhouse, UK

Feb 18: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 20: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Feb 21: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 22: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Feb 24: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Feb 25: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Feb 27: Helsinki The Circus, Finland

Mar 01: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Mar 02: Malmo KB, Sweden

Mar 03: Copenhagen Vega Main Hall, Denmark

Mat 04: Aarhus Train, Denmark

Mar 06: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Mar 07: Leipzig Taubchenthal, Germany

Mar 08: Vienna Arena, Austria

Mar 10: Pratteln Z7 Konzertfabrik, Switzerland

Mar 11: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Mar 12: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Mar 13: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Mar 15: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Mar 16: Marseille Espace Julien, France

Mar 17: Barcelona Sala Apolo, Spain

Mar 18: Madrid Sala But, Spain

Mar 19: Santiago De Compostela Sala Capitol, Spain

Mar 21: Cognac West Rock, France

Mar 22: Paris Caberet-Sauvage, France

Mar 24: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Mar 25: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Standard Ember To Inferno artwork

Deluxe Ember To Inferno artwork

Trivium Ember To Inferno tracklist

Inception: The Bleeding Skies Pillars Of Serpents If I Could Collapse The Masses Fugue (A Revelation) Requiem Ember To Inferno Ashes To Burn The Eye Falling To Grey My Hatred When All Light Dies A View Of Burning Empires

Ember To Inferno Ab Initio deluxe only bonus tracks

Ruber (On Transparent Red Vinyl for Box Set)

Pain Thrust Lake Of Fire

Caeruleus (On Transparent Blue Vinyl for Box Set)

To Burn The Eye Requiem Fugue My Hatred The Storm Sworn Demon

Flavus (On Transparent Yellow Vinyl for Box Set)

Like Light To The Flies Blinding Tears Will Break The Skies The Deceived

How Trivium Came Back From The Brink