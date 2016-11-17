Kate Bush announces new single And Dream Of Sheep

Kate Bush will release a new single on November 18 (Friday).

And Dream Of Sheep will be available via digital platforms from 11.30 GMT tomorrow – with those who have pre-ordered her live package Before The Dawn getting the track, which originally appeared on 1985 album Hounds Of Love, instantly.

Bush performed the lead vocal live while filming in a water tank at Pinewood Studios to reflect the fact that the character in the song is lost at sea.

Before The Dawn was recorded during Bush’s 22-date residency at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo in 2014, and will be released on November 25 via Fish People and distributed through Rhino Records.

The shows were Bush’s first full live performances since 1979 – and she recently revealed she was nervous about forgetting her lines onstage.

She said: “I was terrified. The idea of putting the show together was something that I found really interesting and really exciting. But to actually step into it was something that I had to really work hard on because I was terrified of doing live work as a performer again.

“I was really nervous every night as a performer, but had complete faith in everybody on the stage, everybody in the team, all the sound guys.

“The most difficult thing for me was to be continually in the now because I naturally tend to race ahead in my mind. I think maybe it’s that kind of primeval thing where you’re trying to think, ‘Can I get to that tree before the tiger gets me? Will I be able to get up high enough?’”

She continues: “So my head is always moving ahead just trying to get to the conclusion of whatever this journey is. And once we started running the show I had to be absolutely in that moment.

“But I was so terrified that if my mind wandered off that when I came back I wouldn’t remember where I was. So I had to really fix myself, so that I would remember where I was in the song.”

Before The Dawn is available for pre-order.

The Before The Dawn cover art

Kate Bush Before The Dawn tracklist

CD1: Act One

Lily Hounds Of Love Joanni Top Of The City Never Be Mine Running Up That Hill King Of The Mountain

CD2: Act Two

Astronomer’s Call And Dream Of Sheep Under Ice Waking The Witch Watching Them Without Her Watching You Without Me Little Light Jig Of Life Hello Earth The Morning Fog

CD3: Act Three

Prelude Prologue An Architect’s Dream The Painter’s Link Sunset Aerial Tal Somewhere In Between Tawny Moon Nocturn Aerial Among Angels Cloudbusting

