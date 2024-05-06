Watch trailer for new Lollapalooza documentary Lolla

The official trailer for a new three-part documentary series about the history and impact of the Lollapalooza festival has been released.

Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza will examine the history of the celebrated 'alternative' music festival, which was launched in 1991 by Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, the band's manager Ted Gardner, and booking agents Don Muller and Marc Geiger.

The trailer, which can be viewed below, features clips of Farrell and other stars such as Trent Reznor, Tom Morello and Flea.

The series will be aired on Paramount+ in the US and Canada on Tuesday, May 21 and elsewhere around the world on Wednesday, May 22.

Lolla is directed by the multi-Emmy-nominated Michael John Warren and executive produced by multi-Emmy nominees James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.

The first ever Lollapolooza line-up featured Jane's Addiction as headliners, with Siouxsie and the Banshees, Nine Inch Nails, Butthole Surfers, Ice T and Body Count, Living Colour and Fishbone among the supporting cast.



In the wake of the 'grunge explosion', the 1992 event was headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, with Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Ministry, Ice Cube, the Jesus and Mary Chain and Lush in support, plus Rage Against The Machine and Tool on the second stage.

Smashing Pumpkins, Alice In Chains, Sonic Youth and Metallica were among the other headline acts in the '90s.

The promotional blurb for Lolla says the festival "was the first festival to bring together artists from a wide range of musical genres on one bill, it was also the first to travel, the first to expand to multiple days, the first to introduce a second stage, the first to blend art and activism, the first to offset its carbon emissions, the first to put electronic music artists on the main stage, the first to create family friendly programming, the first to make its home in an urban city centre and the first to expand internationally."