The 15 best photos from the first Lollapalooza festival in 1991

Pretty much every major rock festival in the North America today was inspired (at least in passing) by Lollapalooza. It started in 1991 as the brainchild of Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell and soon became a touring behemoth, showcasing the brightest and best bands from every corner of the rock and metal spectrum.

Nowadays it’s based solely in Chicago and includes some of the biggest names in pop, indie, rock, hip-hop and beyond – but the original festival was an riotous, anarchic affair featuring Body Count, Butthole Surfers, Nine Inch Nails and Rollins Band. Imagine seeing that line-up today? Sadly it’s probably not going to happen, but you can pretend it is by scrolling through these photos of the first year’s tour.

Body Count with Henry Rollins (Image: © Ebet Roberts)

Butthole Surfers (Image: © Steve Eichner)

Crowdsurfers (Image: © Steve Eichner)

Nine Inch Nails (Image: © Ebet Roberts)

Body Count (Image: © Steve Eichner)

Butthole Surfers (Image: © Steve Eichner)

Jane's Addiction (Image: © Steve Eichner)

Crowdsurfers (Image: © Ebet Roberts)

Jane's Addiction (Image: © Ebet Roberts)

Butthole Surfers (Image: © Steve Eichner)

Body Count (Image: © Ebet Roberts)

Living Colour (Image: © Tim Mosenfelder)

Nine Inch Nails (Image: © Ebet Roberts)

Stagedivers (Image: © Steve Eichner)

Henry Rollins and Body Count (Image: © Ebet Roberts)

