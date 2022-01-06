Lollapalooza co-founder and former Tool/QOTSA manager Ted Gardner dead at 74

Ted Gardner, the music industry legend who co-founded Lollapalooza festival and managed Jane’s Addiction, Tool and Queens Of The Stone Age, has died, aged 74.

Gardner passed away on December 28 in Melbourne in his native Australia following a long illness.

The music industry vet began his career in clubs in Australia, before graduating to working as a tour manager/production manager with artists such as Men At Work, UFO, Frank Zappa and New Order. Having relocated to Los Angeles, he began managing Jane’s Addiction in 1989 and, inspired by visits to UK rock festivals, created the ‘alternative’ festival Lollapalooza in 1991 with Perry Farrell and agents Marc Geiger and Don Muller.

Gardener later went on to manage artists such as Tool, Queens Of The Stone Age and The Verve.

Anton Newcombe, frontman of the Brian Jonestown Massacre, another act managed by Gardener, shared a story about his friend in his tribute.

“The funniest story he told me was of a meeting when Lollapalooza went mega,” Newcombe wrote on Twitter. “He walks in and Perry Farrell goes, ‘Ted, we got Metallica to headline.’ He goes ‘Fuck, you just wrecked this festival.’ Perry goes, ‘Ted, they are on speakerphone now.’



Telephone: ‘Hi Ted.'”



“My father used to say to me: ‘When are you going to get a real job?’” Gardner recalled in a 2017 interview. “Then one year I came home from Lollapalooza with a check for $1.5 million and he looked at me and went, ‘Yeah, but it’s not a real job, is it?’.”

RIP Ted Gardner - our good times will live forever -love to you on your journey pic.twitter.com/oGUa8MgNDRDecember 30, 2021 See more