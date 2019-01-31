Watch Tom Morello’s stunning video for Every Step That I Take

Tom Morello has released a new video for his track Every Step That I Take, featuring Portugal. The Man and Whethan.

The song has been taken from Morello’s collaborative album The Atlas Underground, which launched in October last year.

The striking Sean Evans-directed video is a modern take on the story of Joe Hill – a labour activist who was killed by a firing squad in 1915.

Morello says: “Revolutionary labour troubadour Joe Hill was murdered by a Utah firing squad for a crime he did not commit. They pinned a heart and crosshairs to his chest so the firing squad wouldn’t miss.

“His ashes were mailed to the four corners of the world and from those ashes generations of new revolutionaries continue to rise. The Atlas Underground sprang from those ashes as well and is proof that ideas, songs and struggle are bulletproof.”

Explaining how he achieved the visual effects in the video, Evans says: “I started messing around with 3D scanning at end of last year because, as it turned out, I was walking around with a 3D scanner, my freaking iPhone!

“Using it gave insane results, this broken technology vibe, it seemed like a perfect look to create a world out of for Every Step That I Take, though it proved to be quite an undertaking. Worth it in the end!”

Morello has once again teamed up with Suicide Awareness Voices Of Education (SAVE) for this release. The charity focuses on suicide prevention, information and depression awareness.