Watch Tom Keifer in new video for The Way Life Goes

Tom Keifer has released a new video for his song The Way Life Goes.

It’s the title track of the Cinderella vocalist and guitarist’s 2013 solo album, which will arrive as a deluxe edition on Friday (October 20).

The record features a total of 17 tracks, including two new studio cuts, a reworking of Cinderella’s 1986 hit Nobody’s Fool with Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale and a cover of Beatles’ classic With A Little Help From My Friends. The package also features a documentary and music videos.

Kiefer tells Guitar Player: “Everything from the new artwork, documentary, videos, and bonus tracks contained in the deluxe edition is a sum of all the amazingly talented people who came into our world as a result of the initial release.

“The two bonus tracks were specifically chosen and recorded as we felt them both to be special collaborations that came about while touring for the original The Way Life Goes release.”

The Way Life Goes is available for pre-order.

Last weekend, Keifer was taken to hospital after collapsing prior to his show in Warrendale, Pennsylvania. He was suffering from heat exhaustion and severe dehydration, but will return to live action on October 20 at the Arkansas State Fair.

Tom Keifer The Way Life Goes tracklist

Solid Ground A Different Light It’s Not Enough Cold Day In Hell Thick And Thin Ask Me Yesterday Fool’s Paradise The Flower Song Mood Elevator Welcome To My Mind You Showed Me Ain’t That A Bitch The Way Life Goes Babylon Nobody’s Fool (with Lzzy Hale) With A Little Help From My Friends Nobody’s Fool (Piano version)

DVD contents

The Way Life’s Goin’ (Documentary) Solid Ground (Music video) The Flower Song (Music video) It’s Not Enough (Music video) It’s Not Enough (Lyric video) Album Promo Cathouse Live Count Vamp’d Las Vegas Farm Rock Chicago

