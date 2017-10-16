Tom Keifer hospitalised with heat exhaustion and severe dehydration

Cinderella guitarist and vocalist Tom Keifer was taken to hospital on Saturday night after collapsing prior to his show in Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

He was due to perform at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in the city, but was taken ill with heat exhaustion and severe dehydration. He was driven to a local hospital where his condition is described as “stable” with a statement on his Facebook page indicating he’ll resume his live duties later this week.

The statement reads: “Tom Keifer was, regretfully, forced to postpone his performance in Warrendale, PA, last night following his collapse prior to the show.

“Kiefer was transported to a local hospital where he underwent tests and was kept overnight. Doctors confirm that Keifer is in a stable condition and believe the episode points to heat exhaustion and severe dehydration.

“Kiefer was given fluids, is resting comfortably, and is expected to be released later today. He plans to return to his performance schedule later in the week.”

Kiefer will release a deluxe edition of his 2013 solo album The Way Life Goes on October 20 which is available to pre-order now.

Cinderella's Tom Keifer: The 10 Records That Changed My Life