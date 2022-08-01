Watch the stunning video for Ryo Okumoto's Chrysalis

Spock’s Beard keyboardist Ryo Okumoto’s has shared the latest video from his new solo album The Myth Of The Mostrophus, which is available now via InsideOut. You can watch Chrysalis below.

The Myth Of The Mostrophus is Okumoto’s first solo album in 20 years – his last was Coming Through in 2002.

In November 2021, Okumoto reached out to I Am The Manic Whale vocalist/bassist Michael Whiteman, following that band’s performance on a livestream event that Okumoto had taken part in. An exchange of demos resulted in the writing of the initial tracks for The Myth Of The Mostrophus.

The six-track album is available now and was engineered and mixed by Rich Mouser. It boasts a line-up that reads like a who’s who of progressive rock, featuring Okumoto’s fellow Spock’s Beard bandmates (Nick D’Virgilio, Alan Morse, Dave Meros, Ted Leonard and Jimmy Keegan), a host of guest stars including Steve Hackett, Marc Bonila, Doug Wimbish, Randy McStine and Lyle Workman, as well as members of Okumoto’s new group ProgJect including Michael Sadler, Jonathan Mover and Mike Keneally.

You can watch the stunning music video for new single Chrysalis below. The video was created by Christian Rios.

The Myth Of The Mostrophus tracklist

1 Mirror Mirror

2 Turning Point

3 The Watchmaker

4 Maximum Velocity

5 Chrysalis

6 The Myth Of The Mostrophus