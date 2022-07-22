Watch the new video for Oceans Of Slumber's The Hanging Tree

The Hanging Tree is taken from Oceans Of Slumber's fifth album, Starlight And Ash

Oceans Of Slumber have released a new video to accompany their current album, Starlight And Ash, which is out now via Century Media. As vocalist Cammie Beverley explains, The Hanging Tree explores the band's childhood:

“An old childhood home, a frequently visited spot along the meadow, a closet we pass in our grandmother's house, a tree in the town centre that has scars from its terrible past... places hold memories and they never forget them even when buried under the changes of time.”

The Texan prog metal band's fifth album takes more of a singer-songwriter approach with softer vocals, and explores the fictional tale of a religious group, coloured by Beverley's own upbringing. 

She explains: : “The album is scenery and stories inspired by characters, settings, and themes from the band’s (traumatic) childhood experiences. These encounters are woven into the lives and tales of individuals in a fictitious community living on the Gulf Coast.”

The video for The Hanging Tree was directed by Angela Herr and Bianca Greene for FirstSight Agency and is thematically tied to its post-apocalyptic predecessor The Lighthouse

