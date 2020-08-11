Watch the creepy video from Mother’s Cake for Love Your Smell

Austrian space rockers Mother’s Cake pay tribute to the 70s on their psychedelic new single, Love Your Smell. It’s taken from the album Cyberfunk, out on September 18 via Membran.

The tune combines the band's passion for The Beatles and Pink Floyd with the more modern sound of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. Says lead vocalist/guitarist Yves Krismer of the surreal promo clip, "We looked for a horror ballad video with serious Swiss Army Man [movie] vibes. Forever evolving, never stagnant, always captivating.”

Mother's Cake formed in late 2009 and have previously supported Anathema on tour, and have even performed a Live At Pompeii-style set on the iconic ski jump in Bergisel, Austria in 2018.

The band hope to head out on tour this autumn and have four UK shows currently lined up.



Mother’s Cake 2020 UK tour dates

05.11 Bristol Crofters Rights

06.11 London 229 Room 2

07.11 Manchester Satans Hollow

08.11 Southampton Joiners

