Watch Steven Wilson’s striking lyric video for Man Of The People

Steve Wilson has shared a simple, striking lyric video for new single Man Of The People.

"Man Of The People is about the person who stands behind the disgraced politician, the religious leader that’s been caught in a sex scandal,” says Wilson. “The wife, the girlfriend, the husband, the partner, whoever is the family, the children—the people that stand behind these figures that are disgraceful. The collateral damage. I pity these people sometimes.”

Man Of The People is a taster of Wilson’s upcoming sixth solo studio album, The Future Bites, which is set for release via Caroline International on January 29. Wilson has already released four singles from the album, Personal Shopper, Eminent Sleaze, King Ghost and 12 Things I Forgot.

To mark the release of The Future Bites, Wilson is taking part in an a special Interactive Live Stream Zoom Q&A event arranged by Rough Trade and hosted by writer Michael Hann.

Tickets for this event, which include a physical copy of Wilson’s new album on your format of choice - CD, CD+ (Bluray Version), Black LP, Red LP, White LP - delivered by Rough Trade, are available now.