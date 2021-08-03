Watch St. Vincent perform reworked track Los Ageless for 70s-inspired livestream performance

St. Vincent has shared a snippet of her forthcoming full length livestream performance, Down And Out Downtown. Within the footage, she performs her new wave electro pop number Los Ageless, lifted from 2017's Masseducation.

The livestream follows her release of the 70s inspired album Daddy's Home. For the performance, St.Vincent reimagines the tune to fit in with the album's retro vibe.

Presented by Moment House and directed by Bill Benz, Down And Out Downtown is set to air globally from August 4 and August 5.

Performing alongside St. Vincent will be Justin Meldal-Johnsen (bass), Jason Falkner (guitar), Rachel Eckroth (keys), Mark Guiliana (drums), and backing vocalists Nayanna Holley, Sy Smith and Neka Hamilton.

A synopsis for the show reads: "Down and Out Downtown is a sepia toned tour de force of gritty grooves, hungover glamour and spellbinding musicality. From rollicking full band rave-ups to delicate acoustic interludes, Down and Out Downtown brings the ’70s-inspired sensibilities of Daddy’s Home to life in a celebration of unforgettable songs and peerless musicians.”

Tickets are now on sale over on premium digital live platform Moment House.

Watch the performance below:

North + South America

Aug 04: 6pm PDT

Australia & New Zealand

Aug 05: 7pm AEST

Asia

Aug 05: 8pm JST

Europe, UK & Africa

Aug 05: 6pm BST