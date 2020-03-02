Watch Slipknot’s explosive Resurrection Fest set from 2019 in full

Organisers of Spain's Resurrection Fest have uploaded Slipknot’s entire headline set from last year’s festival.

Their July 5 appearance came a month before they released their latest studio album We Are Not Your Kind, with Corey Taylor and co. delivering a breathtaking 18-track set which featured songs including Psychosocial, The Devil In I, Duality, Unsainted, Vermilion and All Out Life.

Watch the full show below.

Last month, Slipknot revealed the names of the first eight artists who will join them onboard the inaugural Knotfest At Sea, which will set sail from Barcelona in Spain on August 10, visit Naples in Italy, and return to port on August 14. Slipknot will perform two sets during the course of the cruise.

Tickets for Knotfest At Sea are on sale now from the official website.

Prior to Knotfest At Sea, Slipknot will take their Knotfest Roadshow tour across North America throughout May and June with A Day To Remember, Underoath and Code Orange.

Slipknot will return to Europe over the summer for Knotfest UK at The National Bowl in Milton Keynes.

Slipknot: Resurrection Fest, July 5, 2019

1. (515)

2. People = Shit

3. (sic)

4. Get This

5. Unsainted

6. Disasterpiece

7. Before I Forget

8. The Heretic Anthem

9. Psychosocial

10. The Devil In I

11. Prosthetics

12. Vermilion

13. Custer

14. Sulfur

15. All Out Life

16. Duality

17. Spit It Out

18. Surfacing